Library notes

Library Closings: Both libraries will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas, and on Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year Holiday. We will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and on Tuesday, Jan. 2. You may access all online services to renew materials, place holds, search databases, and more. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursday, Dec. 14 & Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session. No program on Dec. 28.

Show-and- Tell Stories – On Friday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages three & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories. No program on Dec. 29.

Read-Together Club: The Christmas Party from the Black Lagoon – On Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m., this month, children, ages 5-9, and their caregivers can borrow copies of a goofy Christmas book from the Black Lagoon Adventures series by Mike Thaler. Read together at home. Then, come to the meeting for an activity that includes both kids and adults .

Cocoa & Elf Houses – On Monday, Dec. 18, at 4:30 p.m., tweens in grades 5-8 can enjoy hot cocoa while adding festive decorations to mini wooden houses Registration closes Dec. 15.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – On Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age two) can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles No program on Dec. 26.

Toddler Movement –On Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 1 /2 -4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month. No program on Dec. 27

Merry Christmas Stories – On Friday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m., Toddlers – five year olds are invited to listen to Christmas stories and sing carols. Then, make a special craft .

Plumb Memorial Library

Snowman Story Time – On Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m., Join Miss Maura for a festive story time. Expect a great story, and a fun craft. No registration is required. Snow date is Dec. 21.

Life is Art – On Thursday, Dec. 14 & Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Fun for Little Ones: Special Christmas Story Time –On Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m., join Mrs. Fritsch for a special-themed story. Expect a great story, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

SCABGCA –On Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Globe-Trotters Book Club –On Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., A multi-cultural family book club where participants explore the world through books geared toward kids 5-9 year old and their caregivers. The group will read a book together, engage in a book-related activity, and then you will get a free copy of the book as a gift Registration is required two weeks prior to the date of book club meeting.

Snowflakes & Sparkles – On Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., Get in the holiday spirit with Miss Maura and Miss Chris and come make snowflakes This program is open to all ages; register by calling 203-924- 9461.

Knit –On Tuesdays, Dec. 19 & Dec. 26, at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Repeat Reads – On Friday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m., Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth, this month’s book is Heidi by Johanna Spyri. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.