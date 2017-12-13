Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on December 13, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

On Dec. 4 at 5:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #306 Walnut Tree Hill Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding.

 

On Dec. 5 at 6:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co.#5 responded to a brush fire at #124 Mohegan Road. An engine and a brush truck responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 12:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #560 River Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. The tower truck responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 2:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 5:48 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 6:18 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 6:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. Three engines responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 6:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton at #185 Canal Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and the tower truck responded.

 

On Dec. 5 at 7:21 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #350 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 6 at 12:25 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. a ladder truck responded.

 

On Dec. 6 at 9:21 a.m. Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #5 Copper Penny Lane. There was no fire. A furnace malfunction caused smoke to activate the alarm. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 6 at 3:07 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a motor vehicle fire on route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12. Firefighters checked both sides of the highway but found no fire. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 6 at 5:23 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 6 at 6:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

 

On Dec. 6 at 9:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a mutual aid call to the City of Derby Fire Department to assist at a structure fire at #236 Olivia Street. Three engines and two ladder trucks responded.

 

On Dec. 7 at 1:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. an engine responded.

 

On Dec. 7 at 6:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a house fire at #23 Thompson Street. While fire units were responded they were informed the fire was actually in Seymour and not Shelton. All fire units were cancelled.

 

On Dec. 7 at 6:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a mutual aid standby to the Town of Seymour while they fought a house fire. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 7 at 8:13 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 8 at 12:03 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 8 at 1:15 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 10:43 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to #21 Rolling Brook Lane for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 12:07 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Gray Street at North Street. Two engines responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 1:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on South Constitution Boulevard and Plaskon Drive. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 2:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street near the firehouse. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 2:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 3:16 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on East Village Road. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 3:39 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 assisted with a disabled vehicle off the road on Nells Rock Road. An engine responded.

 

On Dec. 9 at 6:35 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kneen Street near Long Hill Avenue. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On Dec. 10 at 3:34 a.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #43 Union Street for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

Related posts:

  1. TOMORROW– First Echo Hose Auxilary meeting of 2016
  2. Crime log
  3. Fire log
  4. Santa makes a stop in Shelton
Previous Post Youth Service Bureau thanks Wal-Mart
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress