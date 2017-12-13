On Dec. 4 at 5:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #306 Walnut Tree Hill Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding.

On Dec. 5 at 6:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co.#5 responded to a brush fire at #124 Mohegan Road. An engine and a brush truck responded.

On Dec. 5 at 12:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #560 River Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. The tower truck responded.

On Dec. 5 at 2:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

On Dec. 5 at 5:48 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 5 at 6:18 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street. An engine responded.

On Dec. 5 at 6:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #7 Acadia Lane. There was no fire. Three engines responded.

On Dec. 5 at 6:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton at #185 Canal Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and the tower truck responded.

On Dec. 5 at 7:21 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #350 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 6 at 12:25 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. a ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 6 at 9:21 a.m. Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the house at #5 Copper Penny Lane. There was no fire. A furnace malfunction caused smoke to activate the alarm. An engine responded.

On Dec. 6 at 3:07 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a motor vehicle fire on route 8 northbound between exits 11 and 12. Firefighters checked both sides of the highway but found no fire. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 6 at 5:23 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 6 at 6:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On Dec. 6 at 9:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a mutual aid call to the City of Derby Fire Department to assist at a structure fire at #236 Olivia Street. Three engines and two ladder trucks responded.

On Dec. 7 at 1:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On Dec. 7 at 6:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a house fire at #23 Thompson Street. While fire units were responded they were informed the fire was actually in Seymour and not Shelton. All fire units were cancelled.

On Dec. 7 at 6:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a mutual aid standby to the Town of Seymour while they fought a house fire. An engine responded.

On Dec. 7 at 8:13 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 8 at 12:03 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 8 at 1:15 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road. An engine responded.

On Dec. 9 at 10:43 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to #21 Rolling Brook Lane for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Dec. 9 at 12:07 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Gray Street at North Street. Two engines responded.

On Dec. 9 at 1:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on South Constitution Boulevard and Plaskon Drive. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 9 at 2:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street near the firehouse. An engine responded.

On Dec. 9 at 2:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 9 at 3:16 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on East Village Road. An engine responded.

On Dec. 9 at 3:39 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 assisted with a disabled vehicle off the road on Nells Rock Road. An engine responded.

On Dec. 9 at 6:35 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kneen Street near Long Hill Avenue. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 10 at 3:34 a.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #43 Union Street for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.