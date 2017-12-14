Local bookstore to host gift wrapping service

Written Words Books & Gifts, located inside the Conti building at 415 Howe Avenue, is hosting a gift wrapping service on Saturday Dec. 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to help reduce the stress of shoppers.

Chair massages will be offered by Leticia Solis of Welcome Relaxation. Solis will also be demonstrating the proper use of a smudge stick. Angela, the Practical Medium, will be offering quick $5 readings.

Elsewhere in the Conti building, Three Bridges Coffeehouse is offering Christmas cookie decoration for $5, which includes one cookie and a cup of cider or hot chocolate from 4 p.m. to 5:30pm. Contact [email protected] to reserve a spot.

And the ladies at Legends of the Heart/The Odd Piece will be offering light refreshments and last minute shopping opportunities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact 203-944-0400.