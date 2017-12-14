Wrestling: Shelton defeats New Haven in opener

The Shelton High wrestling team defeated SCC rival New Haven, 57-18, on Wednesday.

Colin Mengold opened the match at 138 pounds with a win by fall in 2:13 for coach Bill Maloney.

Mike Monaco followed with a 13-8 decision at 145.

At 152 pounds, Liam Stanske won by disqualification, before Anthony Rosa was awarded a forfeit at 160.

Collin Scanlon had a 32-second pin at 182 and Ray Weiner almost topped that with a 34-second win by fall at 195 pounds.

In the lower weights, Steven Reyes posted a 21-second pin at 120 and Andrew Cordes pinned in 1:55 at 126 pounds.

Garrett Zipperstein (106) and Sean Rago (132) were awarded forfeits.