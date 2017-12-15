Girls basketball: Shelton High turns back Foran Lions

Shelton High kept putting together extended runs, only to have host Foran High climb back into the SCC girls basketball game in Milford on Friday.

The Gaelettes last spurt broke a 29-all tie and lifted coach Joe Cavallaro’s club to a 41-37 victory.

“We played hard to get the lead, and then each time they came back to we had an answer,” Cavallaro said after Shelton improved to 2-0. “We held our composure.”

Leah Vohra scored 15 points to lead the locals, and made three free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.

“We are such a young team, we need to stay patient and work for our shots,” said Vohra. “We spend a lot of time at practice working on our sets.”

Each team features only one senior starter, Kayla Resto for Shelton and Jade Lord for Foran, so each coach was counting on newcomers to provide.

“It’s the first week of the season,” Cavallaro said. “When you’re making shots the game looks great; when you’re missing shots the game looks ugly. Tonight, both teams were missing shots.

“We did a better job attacking with the ball in the second half. I thought two of our sophomores, Leah Vohra (guard) and Reem Abdel-Hack (center) did a good job. It’s a big adjustment from junior varsity to varsity.”

The game was tied at 8 after one period. Shelton went on an 8-0 run to go up 18-10 on a pair of baskets each from Vohra and Abdel-Hack.

Foran closed within 18-16 at the break behind 3-pointers from freshman Lauren Heenan and sophomore Mia Tunucci.

The Gaelettes put seven points together behind a three-point play by junior Grace Boles (9 points) to take a 25-18 lead in the third quarter.

Foran scored three points, before Vohra’s steal led to a breakaway bucket and Abdel-Rack (7 points) knocked down a short jumper.

Foran again countered. The Lions scored the first five points of the final period and Shelton’s lead was cut to 29-27.

Abdel-Rack went to the wing, taking Jade Lord with her, and that opened the lane for a Vohra drive and bucket.

Maggie Howard went baseline for one basket, and after a Abdel-Hack rebound, Boles drove the other side for a lay-in. Foran called for time, trailing 35-29 with 3:29 remaining.

Heenan followed in transition to score on a putback and Jasmine Lord was rewarded for a strong drive to the basket with a brace of made free throws to make it 36-33.

After Resto followed junior Mackenzie Joyce to the bench with five fouls, Abdel-Hack hit a free throw, but Mia Tunucci rebounded the second shot and Foran had possession.

A pair of unforced turnovers stopped any momentum switch and Vohra hit her free throws in the final minute to stretch her team’s advantage to 40-37.

Jasmine Lord and Jade Lord each tallied a basket for Foran down the stretch.

Shelton 41

Resto 2-0-0-4 Joyce 0-0-0-0 Vohra 6-3-6-15 Boles 3-3-6-9 Howard 1-2-2-4 Haek 3-1-3-7 Gaboin 0-0-0-0 O’Conner 1-0-0-2

Totals: 16-9-17-41

Foran 37

Heenan 4-0-0-11 Inthapanhya 0-0-2-0 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0 Jasmine Lord 2-4-6-8 Tunucci 2-3-6-9 Lucas 0-0-0-0 Jade Lord 3-3-6-9 Totals : 11-10-20-37

3-point goals S:None Foran: Heenan 3, Tunucci 2,

Fouled out: S: Joyce, Resto Foran: None

Record: Shelton 2-0 Foran 0-2