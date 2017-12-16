Masuk tops Shelton

The Shelton High girls basketball team dropped its first decision of the season with a 34-29 loss at Masuk High on Saturday.

Leya Vohra and Grace Boles scored eight points each for Shelton (2-1).

Isabella Migliaro made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Masuk (2-1).

Masuk

Gabby Beckett 1 3-4 5 Kaitlyn Infante 3 0-0 7 Isabella Migliaro 4 0-0 12 Bri Craig 5 0-1 10 Emily Lange 0 0-0 0 Susan Mathews 0 0-0 0 Lydia Aguilar 0 0-0 0 Chloe Miller 0 1-2 1

Totals: 13 3-5 34.

Shelton

Kayla Resto 1 3-6 5 Mackenzie Joyce 1 0-2 2 Leya Vohra 4 0-0 8 Grace Boles 3 2-2 8 Maggie Howard 1 2-3 4 Reem Abdel-Hack 0 0-1 0 Kiera O’Connor 1 0-0 2

Totals: 11 7-12 29

Masuk 6 8 5 15 — 34

Shelton 9 5 6 9 — 29

3-pointers: Masuk— Migliaro 4, Infante