Shelton wrestlers win three titles at Invitational

Shelton High’s wrestling team, behind the efforts of a trio of weight division champions, was runner-up to Greens Farms Academy in the Shelton Invitational on Saturday.

GFA scored 186.5 points and the Gaels had 179.

Shelton was led by Steven Reyes, who won the title in the 113 pound division, Anthony Rosa, who captured the 170 title, and Ray Weiner, who came out on top at 195.

Colin Mengold was second at 138 and Colin Scanlon was second at 182.

About two-thirds of Shelton’s schedule will be tournament format competition, and there is a lot for the wrestlers to adjust to in several-school, double-elimination events, such as the eight-team Shelton Invitational.

“You’ve got to get rested, you’ve got to get hydrated, you’ve got to get focused. You’ve got to wait — you’ve got to hurry up and wait,” Gael coach Bill Maloney said of grapplers competing in multiple matches, and sometimes having big gaps between competition, unlike dual meets. “It’s a different animal. This is a great tournament for them.”

Reyes pinned GFA’s Arman Ozgen in 1:46 of the 113-pound finals. Reyes won by pin fall to advance to the championship round.

Rosa scored a 10-4 decision over NDWH grappler Alex Barbour at 170 pounds. After a bye, he pinned two opponents on his way to the pinnacle bout.

Weiner pinned Masuk’s Rodolfo Matthews in 5:18 of the 195-pound championship match. Weiner had a bye before pinning two opponents on his way to the finals.

Garrett Ziperstein pinned Amity’s Shayna Goldblatt in 2:36 to earn third place in the 106-pound division.

“Very good competition and everybody’s very friendly,” said Mengold, who lost a 4-2 decision to Notre Dame-West Haven’s Christian Fillion in the 138-pound finals.

Scanlon took Norwalk’s Jakari Walker down to the wire before being pinned in 5:55 of the 182-pound finals.

Notre Dame-West Haven came in third with 152. Masuk of Monroe was fourth with 146.5. Amity of Woodbridge was fifth with 137.5, Weston placed sixth with 117, Norwalk came in seventh with 106 and Notre Dame-Fairfield was eighth with 79.

Shelton will host Foran of Milford on Wednesday, Dec. 20, starting at 7 p.m.