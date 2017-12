These two handsome neutered cats are available for adoption. They are 6-year-old brothers named Monk (gray) and Whiskey (white). They are very friendly and have been indoor cats. This is a great pair of cats for someone looking to adopt two as they have been together all their lives and get along well.

Visit Monk and Whiskey and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.