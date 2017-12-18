Knife pulled in Walmart shoplifting incident

Shelton Police arrested five individuals for their connection to $800 worth of merchandise that was shoplifted from the Walmart located on Bridgeport Avenue.

According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3:15 p.m., Monica Santos, 31, Trisha Donaldson, 32, and Luis Torres, 32, all of Bridgeport entered the Shelton Walmart and allegedly shoplifted approximately $800 worth of merchandise.

Upon exiting the store, police say Walmart employees attempted to stop the three suspects, but Santos pulled a knife on them before fleeing in a green Volkswagen Passat occupied by Juan, 30, and Vanessa Torres, 29, also of Bridgeport. According to a statement by Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton police, a patrol officer spotted the vehicle traveling south on Route 8 and stopped it near exit 10 in Trumbull.

The five were arrested and transported to the Shelton Police Department. Santos was charged with first degree robbery, criminal attempt at fifth degree larceny and interfering with an officer and was held on a $10,000 bond. Luis Torres was charged with criminal attempt at fifth degree larceny and was held on a $1,000 bond. Both are scheduled for arraignment at Derby Superior court today on Dec. 18.

Juan Torres, Vanessa Torres and Trisha Donaldson were all charged with conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny and was released on a promise to appear and given a Derby court date of Jan. 5.

The charges in the press release are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.