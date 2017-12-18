College swimming: Simona Visinski taking talents to CCSU

Simona Visinski from Shelton High will swim for Central Connecticut State University head coach Bill Ball and the Division I Blue Devils.

Visinski, a two-time Class LL state champion in the 100 freestyle for coach Tom Jurzynski, also swam on the 200 freestyle relay team that won a State Open title.

“Simona has been a valuable part of our team,” said Jurzynski. “She was very unselfish during the dual meet season and mostly swam events based on team need instead of her best events.

“She made her teammates around her better and she will be missed with our team. Simona found a great fit at CCSU and she will go on to have a great career there.”

Visinski is the school record holder in the 200-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

She has twice been named to All-Southern Connecticut Conference first team, and both the Connecticut Post and New Haven Register All-Area teams.

Josef and Helen Visinski’s daughter was twice named Shelton High Student of the Month.

Her outside interests include ATV off-road quad riding and swimming with the Westport Weston Water Rats.