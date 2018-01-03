Shelton Herald

New theatre arts workshops offered

By Julie Miller on January 3, 2018 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Parks and Recreation is offering theatre arts workshops at Daniels Farm Elementary School, 710 Daniels Farm Road, for five Saturdays: Jan. 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 (No class Saturday, Jan. 13; Snow day Feb. 24).

Grades K-2, 9:30-10:45 a.m.; grades 3-5, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost is $60 (non-residents $75).

Register in person to the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department, 366 Church Hill Road, new location – near Public Works).

For more information, visit trumbullyouth.org; Email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

Related posts:

  1. Take Back Drugs Day April 29
  2. Theatre Arts Workshops offered for grades K-5
  3. Stratford business supports 2016 Puerto Rican Parade
  4. ‘Pudd’nheads: Childhood in Colonial America free program

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Driver in serious condition, road closed after crash Next Post Curtain Call: The best Equity theatre of 2017
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress