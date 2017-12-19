Indoor track: Shelton girls stand out in first meet

The Shelton High girls indoor track team competed at the SCC’s Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center (Hillhouse High) on Monday.

“The relay teams started off the night right,” coach Michael Barone said of the first developmental meet of the season. “Haley Oko, Kelly Hurd, Lauren Pawlowski and Elizabeth Herlihy ran a LL qualifying time in the 4×200 to place fifth overall in the conference-wide competition. It’s three seconds faster than their varsity time a year earlier and less than two seconds off of the school record.

“The 4×800 took a first place as they ran a 10:21.85. Led by Heather Garrett’s team-best split of 2:30, Amanda LoMonte, Maeve Sheldo, and Alexandra Kenealy each added splits of less than 2:40 for the winning and LL qualifying time.

“Captains Liz Herlihy and Lauren Pawlowski led their team by example with multiple LL qualifying performances. Pawlowski vaulted 8-06 to finish fifth, while Herlihy attacked both 55-meter events for a 7.87 ninth-place finish in the dash and a second-place 9.26 in the hurdles.

“Elsewhere in the sprints, and in an unprecedented field of 279 sprinters in the 55 dash event, Oko finished seventh with her LL qualifying run of 7.85. Kasidy Quiles also qualified for the class championships with a 9.94 over the hurdles.

“In the longer runs, Heather Garrett continued her great night with a 3:22 qualifying time in the five-lap, 1000-meter race for a seventh place overall. Amanda LoMonte ran a 12:30 in the 3200 two-mile to improve on times from last season and also qualify for the postseason.

“We remain strong in the throws with fourth, 10th and 11th-place finishers in the shot put, as Yasmeen Dabiran tossed a personal record throw of 33-10 with Julie Turner and Samantha Norris also qualifying for states.”

Shelton’s next meet is Jan. 8, again at Hillhouse where they’ll square off once again with conference rivals at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.