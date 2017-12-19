Local businesses encourage residents to shop small

With the holiday season upon us and plenty of people doing some last-minute gift shopping, local businesses are encouraging people to consider shopping locally.

Local bakery the Drunk Alpaca said this is an important time of year for its business, as it is expecting more people to come in to shop in order to be prepared to host holiday celebrations at their homes. The business is offering a free pumpkin pie with the purchase of any three pies. It is also offering holiday cookie platters.

For those searching for ways to give back during the holiday season, a creative clothing designer located in downtown Shelton said he has the perfect gift option for people.

“I am still selling $25 prints of select images that I’ve painted,” said Flahn Manly, founder of ICD studios in downtown Shelton. “A portion of the proceeds will go toward feeding hungry families. My goal is to help feed 1 million people using my art or clothing line over the next year and a half.”

According to one of Manly’s partners on this mission to end world hunger, every one dollar raised is equal to 20 “healthy meals.”

Also located in the downtown area, inside of the Conte building, Nicky’s Attic is offering a deal for people searching for an affordable way to purchase a unique gift. With gifts ranging from old knickknacks to local memorabilia, Nicky’s Attic is running a promotion of a $20 “fill-a-box” through the New Year.

For those still scrambling to finish their Christmas shopping, Written Words Bookstore, located on Howe Avenue, is extending its gift wrapping service until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The bookstore will also have all of its Christmas books on sale.