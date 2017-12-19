Shelton Herald

Girls basketball: Shelton loses to Amity Spartans

December 19, 2017

The Shelton High girls basketball team lost to visiting Amity High, 48-24, on Tuesday.

Grace Boles led the Gaelettes with nine points. Reem Abdel-Hack scored six.

Jill Martin scored 17 points to lead the Spartans.

Amity

Amanda Granados 3 5-6 13, Haily Esparo 2 0-0 4, Tara Laugeni 2 0-0 4, Jill Martin 6 2-4 17, Jenna Van Hise 2 0-2 4, Lea Foyer 2 1-2 6.

Totals: 17 8-14 48.

Shelton

Kayla Resto 1 1-2 3, Leya Vohra 1 0-2 2, Grace Boles 2 5-5 9, Maggie Howard 1 0-1 2, Reem Abdel-Hack 3 0-0 6, Keira O’Connor 1 0-0 1.

Totals: 9 6-10 24.

Score by quarters

Amity 8-20-7-13—48

Shelton 2-6-9-7—24

3-pointers: V— Jill Martin-3, Lea Foyer-1, Amanda Granados-2

