Girls basketball: Shelton loses to Amity Spartans

The Shelton High girls basketball team lost to visiting Amity High, 48-24, on Tuesday.
Grace Boles led the Gaelettes with nine points. Reem Abdel-Hack scored six.
Jill Martin scored 17 points to lead the Spartans.
Amity
Amanda Granados 3 5-6 13, Haily Esparo 2 0-0 4, Tara Laugeni 2 0-0 4, Jill Martin 6 2-4 17, Jenna Van Hise 2 0-2 4, Lea Foyer 2 1-2 6.
Totals: 17 8-14 48.
Shelton
Kayla Resto 1 1-2 3, Leya Vohra 1 0-2 2, Grace Boles 2 5-5 9, Maggie Howard 1 0-1 2, Reem Abdel-Hack 3 0-0 6, Keira O’Connor 1 0-0 1.
Totals: 9 6-10 24.
Score by quarters
Amity 8-20-7-13—48
Shelton 2-6-9-7—24
3-pointers: V— Jill Martin-3, Lea Foyer-1, Amanda Granados-2