Boys swim: Shelton Gaels defeat West Haven

The Shelton boys swim team opened its season on Tuesday afternoon with a 93-77 victory at West Haven against the Blue Devils.
200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Maleri, Cristiano, Marciano, Chavez) 1:50.70
200 Freestyle: Korey Barber (S) 1:58.00
200 IM: Matt Cristiano (S) 2:19.67
50 Freestyle: Matt Richard (S) 25.18
100 Butterfly: Reid Chavez (S) 55.44
100 Freestyle: Korey Barber (S) 53.70
500 Freestyle: Luis Lopez (WH) 5:53.79
200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Richard, Barber, Marciano, Chavez) 1:39.47
100 Backstroke: Marc Maleri (S) 1:00.85
100 Breaststroke: Reid Chavez (S) 1:06.28
400 Freestyle Relay: West Haven (D’Inzio, Lopez, Estrada, Gorski) 4:02.71
The Gaels return to action Thursday against Jonathan Law.