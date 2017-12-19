Shelton Herald

Boys swim: Shelton Gaels defeat West Haven

By Shelton Herald on December 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Shelton boys swim team opened its season on Tuesday afternoon with a 93-77 victory at West Haven against the Blue Devils.

200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Maleri, Cristiano, Marciano, Chavez) 1:50.70

200 Freestyle: Korey Barber (S) 1:58.00

200 IM: Matt Cristiano (S) 2:19.67

50 Freestyle: Matt Richard (S) 25.18

100 Butterfly: Reid Chavez (S) 55.44

100 Freestyle: Korey Barber (S) 53.70

500 Freestyle: Luis Lopez (WH) 5:53.79

200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Richard, Barber, Marciano, Chavez) 1:39.47

100 Backstroke: Marc Maleri (S) 1:00.85

100 Breaststroke: Reid Chavez (S) 1:06.28

400 Freestyle Relay: West Haven (D’Inzio, Lopez, Estrada, Gorski) 4:02.71

The Gaels return to action Thursday against Jonathan Law.

