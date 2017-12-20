Indoor boys track: Shelton opens well at SCC meet

Shelton High coach Jason Kymer’s East Sectional boys indoor track team’s defending champs began their title defense at Hillhouse Tuesday night at the first developmental meet of the season.

The Gael’s roster is now full of Class LL qualifiers, with a few pleasant surprises from their ranks of underclassmen.

In the 55-meter dash, junior Camerin Gumbs led the Gaels with a 6.88, good for the ninth best time in the conference.

Classmate Nicholas Andrade, new to indoor track, was tight on his heels with 6.96.

Sophomore Michael Rodia also qualified for the state championships with a personal-best 7.01.

Senior captain Matthew Bean took a bronze in the 600 with a 1:30.65, and junior Josh Sacoto took an 8th in the 1000 with a 2:48.06 to qualify for the state class meet.

Sophomore Jack Bocchino and freshman Ryan Kudej led off the 4×200 relay. Senior captain Sean Sirisouk ran a 24.78, before passing the baton to Gumbs who ran a 24.51 to bring the Gaels sprint relay into their qualifying time of 1:41.58.

In the 4×800, juniors Zach Muller (2:11) and Josh Sacoto (2:07) got the Gaels off to a fast start so sophomore Joe Agreda and senior Geo DaRosa could bring home their qualifying time of 9:09.56.

No surprise, Ed Radzion won the shot put with a throw of 50-02. Radzion is the defending State Open champion and is poised to defend his title once again after his 4-06 foot win in this first contest.

The Gaels rested star cross country distance runner and school record holder Robert Dillon on Tuesday night.