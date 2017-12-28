Upcoming classes, trips and events at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for January at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Upcoming Computer Classes — Every Tuesday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Jan. 9, Intro to Digital Photography; Jan. 16t, Intro to Word Processing; Jan. 23, Intro to Spreadsheets; Jan. 30, Intro to Presentation Software.

All classes are open to PC users. RSVP.

Prepare Your Body for Winter — With the Healing Practices of Qigong with Julie. Jan. 3; Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Bingo Monday — Jan. 8, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. Goodies and refreshments. RSVP.

Lunch and Learn Veteran’s Pension Benefits and Funeral Trust Planning — Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. Join representatives from Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home for an informative workshop about Veterans pension benefits and funeral trust planning. Lunch will be provided. RSVP.

Family Conflict Group — Jan. 11, and 25, 2 p.m. For questions, call Chanté P. Moreno, LMSW 203-261-5110 or email: [email protected].

Elder Law Discussion — Thursday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. Elder Law Attorney, Lyn Eliovson of Eliovson & Tenore in Fairfield, will present a round-table discussion on elder law and the new Uniform Powers-of-Attorney that is now in effect in Connecticut. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Lunch and movie — Friday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Kidnap — A suspenseful thriller movie about a single mother and her action against wild kidnappers. Starring: Halle Berry RSVP.

Lunch and Learn Putting Clinic and Golf Tips — Wednesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m. Former golf professional Brian Augustine, will be present to discuss tips about putting and golf. Lunch will be provided by Connecticut In-Home Assistance. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our January birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP

Super Bingo — Friday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.; $5 gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only please. Call for more information and to RSVP.

The Book Club — Monday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. The Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline Books will be available to pick up at the Center the first week of January. Available in audio and large print. Everyone is welcome.