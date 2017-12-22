Indoor track: Shelton wants to repeat spring success

Shelton High’s boys indoor track team seeks a top-five Southern Connecticut Conference outcome this winter.

The Gaels won the SCC Eastern Sectional title last winter, and will try to successfully defend that honor. Hamden won the SCC championship. Second-place Daniel Hand of Madison was just three points better than third-place Shelton.

Shelton won the Eastern Sectional outdoor title in the spring, and was runner-up to Hand, only 5.5 points behind, for the SCC title. Shelton finished just ahead of Hamden at the championship meet. The Gaels were sixth in last winter’s indoor Class LL state meet and are striving for a top 10 finish this time around.

“I’m looking forward to it a ton,” coach Jason Kymer said. “We have a great group of kids with great potential to compete at the SCC meet. There is great enthusiasm and we have hard workers.”

The Gaels lost six 16 athletes to graduation and will have some big voids to fill as they try to challenge the likes of Hamden, Xavier of Middletown and Hand.

Senior Ed Radzion, who won the Class LL and State Open indoor shot-put titles a year ago, is among the top returnees.

Parts of the team’s 2×400 meter relay, which qualified for the New England Regional Championships, return. Matt Bean and Sean Sirisouk, along with Camerin Gumbs, who was injured and could not compete in last year’s championships, are back to run the relay event.

Bean and Sirisouk are captains.

Other key returnees include David Samedi, a strong hurdler and jumper in the spring’s outdoor season, distance standout Robert Dillon, and high jumper/hurdler Zack Prindle, who is injured to begin the track campaign.

“We have solid sprinters, we have good distance runners. Our runners, in general, are strong,” said Kymer, who likes the approach of his team members. “They’re dedicated, so that’s not going to be something we have to worry about. The talent’s there and the effort’s there.”

Shelton will compete in an SCC Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.

The SCC championships are set for Feb. 2. The Class LL and State Open competitions are scheduled for Feb. 10 and 17. All meets will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.