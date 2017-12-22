Shelton Herald

DiMatteo Group sponsored two families for the holidays

By Shelton Herald on December 22, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Delivering goodwill and gifts at Assumption Church in Ansonia, the drop off site, are Shelton residents Rosemarie Esposito, second from left, and Robert Lesko, far right, both representing DiMatteo Group in Shelton.  Accepting the generous donation is Kati Lewantowicz, Development Associate Development at BHcare, far left and Tammy Burrell, Board Member at BHcare, second from right.

The DiMatteo Group in Shelton and their staff of 26 took the time and extra effort to help others this holiday season.  They purchased a variety of gifts for two local families in need through BHcare in Ansonia. Shelton residents Rosemarie Esposito, and Robert Lesko, managing partners at DiMatteo Group along with fellow employee Barbara Gelozin of Shelton, dropped off the donation.

“Our company was founded on the spirit of giving back to the community, especially this time of year, when we extend a helping hand to local families,” said John DiMatteo, President of DiMatteo Group. “Throughout the year, our company and family foundation are involved in a variety of ongoing philanthropic projects.”

Founded over 57 years ago, DiMatteo Group is a family-owned and operated business specializing in insurance, employee benefits, income tax and financial services.

“Each year BHcare looks forward to working with the DiMatteo Group and the tremendous generosity of their employees,” said Tammy Burrell, Chairman of the Holiday Drive and Secretary of the BHcare Board of Directors.  “This annual gesture of goodwill makes a tremendous difference in the lives of the local families we serve. The DiMatteo Group exemplifies the true meaning of the holiday season.”

