Girls basketball: Shelton defeats Bunnell High

By Shelton Herald on December 26, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Shelton High girls basketball team defeated Bunnell, 41-30, in the first round of its Holiday Tournament on Tuesday

Grace Boles scored 16 points and had eight rebounds.

Kayla Resto and Maggie Howard each scored eight points.

Leya Vohra had five steals.

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru 2 1-2 5, Hannah McLaughlin 2 4-4 8, Jasmine St Clair 0 3-6 3, Maura Kelly 1 1-2 3, Kelly Hylton 3 0-1 6, Yvemalaya German 2 0-0 4, Tatiana Wright 0 1-2 1.

Totals: 10 10-17 30.

Shelton

Kayla Resto 3 2-4 8, Leya Vohra 0 3-4 3, Grace Boles 5 6-10 16, Maggie Howard 2 3-6 8, Mackenzie Joyce 2 0-0 4.

Totals: 13 14-24 41.

Bunnell 6-9-10-8—30.

Shelton 11-5-14-11—41.

