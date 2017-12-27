Former resident makes return to local theater Dec. 29

One former resident is returning home to take stage in a holiday community theater at The Hub on Howe Avenue this Friday, Dec. 29.

Before Georgia Feroce knew how to talk, she was already singing.

“She would sing Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star in the back seat of the car in gibberish,” said Marianne Feroce, Georgia’s mother.

Marianne said she knew that her daughter was something special and that someday, her love for singing would turn into something bigger.

Growing up, Georgia was a fan of her Disney tapes and started doing theater camp every summer.

When she was born, Georgia was named after the song, “Georgia Rae,” by John Hiatt.

In the sixth grade she took private piano lessons, but stopped when she was entered Shelton High School. It wasn’t until Georgia was in college, that she took up piano lessons once again. During her childhood and teenage years, she also appreciated music theory and wrote poems and jingles that she would perform in front of the family camcorder.

Throughout high school, she was writing songs, which took place late at night and kept her ideas in a notebook that was kept inside her nightstand. It felt natural to her to just write, whether it was just a journal entry, poem, or a song.

After graduating high school in 2009, Georgia went on to continue her education at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. While there, she received her degree in business with a music minor.

“All of my music professors were some of the nicest people, and I think it was because they enjoyed what they were doing. They inspired me to pursue something that I loved and was passionate about,” Georgia adds.

After graduation, Georgia decided to take a chance and move to Los Angeles in January 2015, “on a whim,” she said.

She had some connections out there, but had never been to LA before. Her previous job had been in Rhode Island working in human resources at a naval base.

Five days after quitting the job, she was on a flight to Los Angeles, to pursue her dreams in the music industry.

“It’s insane. Sometimes it’s really hard, and it can feel lonely and overwhelming,” Georgia said while summarizing her experience so far. “But, I’ve made such good friends here in LA who are all going through the same thing. We’re all hustling to pursue our dreams.”

When asked about her inspiration of writing about songs, Georgia said it’s about the real-life experiences and what she has learned from friendships, relationships, failures, victories, books and art. She takes in all of her experiences and then thinks about how it truly shapes her.

Last year, Georgia released her first EP titled Cat & Mouse.

Cat & Mouse was one of the first songs that she wrote and played around Los Angeles. Georgia said the song is about a guy that she was completely “uninterested” in that she had met and felt was “coming on a bit strong.”

With her dreams of working in the music industry in Los Angeles, Georgia will be coming back to Shelton to celebrate the holidays with her family and friends, while performing at The Hub on How on Friday, Dec. 29.

Her EP Cat & Mouse is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon music, and various other sites.

“I am really looking forward to 2018. I have more shows and new music coming,” Georgia said.