Shelton Herald

Arrest log

By Shelton Herald on December 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Stephen S. Andaya, 67, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 24. Andaya’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.

 

Yasiris Nieves, 27, of Shelton was arrested and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct on Dec. 23. Nieves’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on Dec. 26.

 

Deborah Ann Brylewski, 58, of Plymouth was arrested and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and failure to keep narcotics in its original container on Dec. 22. Brylewski was released on a promise to appear in court on Jan. 5.

 

Michele Marie Dion,63, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at sixth degree larceny on Dec. 20. Dion was released on a promise to appear in court on Jan. 3.

 

Robert J. Voccola, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child on Dec. 18. Voccola’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on Dec. 19.

Darryl Harp, 50, of West Haven was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 18. Harp’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Related posts:

  1. Chief Francis Jones: new developments won’t affect fire services
  2. Interim Police Chief Sequeira: There are no clowns in Shelton
  3. Man arrested for robbery with machete
  4. Man’s body found on Longfellow Rd. property
Previous Post Former resident makes return to local theater Dec. 29 Next Post Mikey needs a home
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress