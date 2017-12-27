Arrest log

Stephen S. Andaya, 67, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 24. Andaya’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.

Yasiris Nieves, 27, of Shelton was arrested and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct on Dec. 23. Nieves’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on Dec. 26.

Deborah Ann Brylewski, 58, of Plymouth was arrested and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and failure to keep narcotics in its original container on Dec. 22. Brylewski was released on a promise to appear in court on Jan. 5.

Michele Marie Dion,63, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at sixth degree larceny on Dec. 20. Dion was released on a promise to appear in court on Jan. 3.

Robert J. Voccola, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child on Dec. 18. Voccola’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on Dec. 19.

Darryl Harp, 50, of West Haven was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 18. Harp’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.