On Dec. 17 at 5:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call lockout in front of #49 Wooster Street. A rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 18 at 12:38 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident at #2 Corporate Drive. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 18 at 5:02 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #48 Hilltop Drive for an activated carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

On Dec. 18 at 6:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Shoreline Animal Hospital at #895 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. An engine and a tower truck responded.

On Dec. 18 at 10:28 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #359 Aspetuck Trail for an electrical problem in the home. The problem was associated with a microwave oven. There was no fire. Three engines and the tower truck responded.

On Dec. 19 at 2:38 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road near Maple Avenue. An engine responded.

On Dec. 20 at 7:34 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #1 Positive Place. There was no fire. An engine and responded.

On Dec. 20 at 9:48 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an odor of natural gas in the building at the Mark Housing Complex at #7 Acadia Lane. Firefighters found a pilot light valve left on for a kitchen stove in one of the units caused the odor. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 21 at 2:25 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Town of Monroe for a mutual aid call for a structure fire at #125 Old Tannery Road. A ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 21 at 1:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire in a cigarette waste container in front of #702 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine responded.

On Dec. 22 at 6:38 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Bridge Street Commons Housing Complex at #50 Bridge Street. There was no fire. The alarm was accidentally transmitted during work on the fire sprinkler system. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 23 at 5:02 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to assist EMS at #41 Summerfield Gardens. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Dec. 23 at 10:09 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. Two engines responded.

On Dec. 23 at 2:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #6 Peaceful Place for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

On Dec. 23 at 5:08 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #44 Broc Terrace. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Dec. 23 at 6:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Elm Street. An engine responded. On 12/24/17 at 4:53 am the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #3 Serene Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. Two rescue trucks and a utility truck responded.

On Dec. 24 at 9:12 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to #24 Whipporwill Drive for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Dust from construction caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On Dec. 24 at 9:38 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #17 Sharon Court. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On Dec. 24 at 10:52 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #100 Kings Highway. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On Dec. 24 at 4:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to an illegal open burn at #18 Sara Nor Drive. Two engines responded.

On Dec. 25 at 9:24 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Willoughby Road near Soundview Avenue. An engine responded.

On Dec. 25 at 1:39 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to #74 North Street for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Dec. 25 at 7:11 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.