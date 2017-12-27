Library notes

Library Closings: Both libraries will be closed Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year Holiday. We will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2. You may access all online services to renew materials, place holds, search databases, and more. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – On Tuesday, Jan. 2 & 9 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, Jan. 3 & Jan. 10 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides an active musical program for children ages two and-a-half to four years old and their caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Show-and- Tell Stories – On Friday, Jan. 5 & Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages three & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories.

Minute to Win It: LEGO® Games – On Monday, Jan. 8 at 5:15 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to complete challenges using LEGO bricks in under one minute. Who can build the highest stack of LEGO® bricks – using only one hand? Who can dig the most LEGO® bricks out of JELLO? Try to beat the clock.

Shelton Reading Circle – On Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m., this group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at 203-925- 1803.

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursdays, Jan. 11 & Jan. 18 at 5 p.m., children, ages 1-6, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Winter BINGO – On Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m., Miss Maura will be hosting a fun hour of BINGO. Have fun and win prizes.

Life is Art – On Thursday, Dec. 28 & Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Knit. – On Tuesdays, Jan. 2 & Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Alphabits – On Thursdays, Jan. 4 & Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in storytime geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based story time with a story plus hands-on centers and music fun.

Globe-Trotters Book Club –On Saturday, Jan. 6 at11 a.m., A multi-cultural family book club where we explore the world through books geared toward kids 5-9 year old and their caregivers. We will read a book together, engage in a book-related activity, and then you will get a free copy of the book as a gift. Registration is required 2 weeks prior to the date of book club meeting. *New Day and Time*

MS Support Group – On Monday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

SWCAPA –On Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m., South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones –On Tuesdays, Jan. 9 & 16 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in storytime geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Homeschool S.T.E.A.M. Club – On Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 11:30 a.m., A monthly program geared toward Homeschooled children, elementary-aged, we will learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math through a book and a captivating experiment or project.

Talking in Spanish –On Tuesdays, Jan. 9 & 16 at 5 p.m., tweens join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Literacy Littles – On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m., A monthly drop-in story time with a twist. This program is geared toward children and their caregivers. Children (3–7 year old) and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. The group will watch a short-film version of a story then we will make a connection to the story with an activity. This program is funded by Excel Excellence for English Learners Grant.

Spanish with Sandra – On Wednesdays, Jan. 10 & 17 at 5 p.m., Children (3–7 year old) and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Teen Volunteer Orientation –On Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., all Shelton residents in grades 7 or older who wish to volunteer at Plumb Memorial Library must attend an orientation. The volunteer shifts will be scheduled during this orientation so please bring your personal calendars. The orientation will count as two of your required volunteer hours. Note that any returning volunteers need not attend the orientation again; just come into library and schedule volunteer hours or call to schedule hours.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.