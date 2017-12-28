Shelton Herald

Reps. Perillo, McGorty score perfect voting attendance records

By Shelton Herald on December 28, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

State Reps. Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122) achieved perfect voting records for votes cast on the floor of the state House of Representatives during the 2017 legislative session and special session, according to the House Clerk’s Office.

Reps. Perillo and McGorty were present and participated in all 417 unique occasions when votes were taken in the House of Representatives during the 2017 sessions.

“Being your voice in Harford is an honor and responsibility that I take very seriously,” said Rep. Perillo. “Attending meetings, voicing your concerns, and fighting for our community is what I was elected to do on behalf of you and your families. I will continue to serve you with honor and will work hard next session to pass legislation that will get our economy back on track.”

“My constituents have entrusted me to represent their best interest on legislation that will have an impact on their daily lives,” said Rep. McGorty. “It is important to be present in Hartford for the debates and votes on all legislation that comes before the General Assembly to make sure it will help our community and state move forward.  I look forward to next year and continuing to be a strong voice for our communities.”

   

For an overview of legislation passed this year, visit the Office of Legislative Research website: www.cga.ct.gov/olr. The next regular session of the legislature will convene in February 2018.





