Boys basketball: Shelton wins consolation game at tourney

The Shelton High boys basketball team won the consolation round of the Shelton Holiday Tournament on Friday at Murray Gymnasium.

Coach Brian Gardiner’s Gaels defeated Achievement First High School, 71-53.

Brian Berritto scored 30 points, as Shelton won every quarter to improve to 1-3 on the season.

Peri Basimakopoulos scored 17 points and Brian Belade had 13.

Darius McKnight scored 16 points for Achievement First (2-2).

Shelton

Brian Berritto 11 6-8 30, Kyle Davis 2 0-0 4, Matt Hunyadi 2 1-2 7, Kevin Belden 0 0-0 0, Peri Basimakopoulos 7 1-2 17, Will Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Brian Belade 5 1-2 13, Anthony Karaffa 0 0-0 0, Michai Lynch 0 0-0 0, Zack Sabbagh 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 27 9-14 71

Achievement First

Darius McKnight 6 1-1 16, Keondre Charles 1 0-3 2, Gabriel Cravedi 6 0-0 15, Adrian Service 1 2-4 4, Jahvon Olmstead 4 1-1 9, Santino Neil 3 1-1 7, Mahki Buckly 0 0-2 0.

Totals: 21 3-12 53

3-point goals:

Shelton (Berritto 2, Hunyadi 1, Basimakopoulos 2, Belade 2);

Achievement First (McKnight 3, Cravedi 3)

Shelton 14 21 22 14 — 71

Achievement First 10 12 19 12 — 53