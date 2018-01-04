Shelton Herald

Reservations being taken for upcoming trips

By Julie Miller on January 4, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The following trips are sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

Thursday, April 5 — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Sister Act. Featuring a pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. $25 deposit upon reservation and balance Feb. 2. Price: $104.

Tuesday July 10 — The Delaney House, Holyoke, MA. All-you-can-eat lobster and Jimmy Mazz in his show Legends and Laughter. Musical Journey. Buffet menu: Lobster, variety of salads, fruit, pork, haddock, chicken baked ziti, vegetable, dessert and beverage. $25 deposit upon reservation and balance June 1. Price: $99.

Monday-Wednesday, July 23-25 — Lancaster, PA. Sight and Sound Theatre; Jesus; includes: two nights at Comfort Suites, two breakfasts, two dinners, one at Shady Maple Smorgasbord and Bird-In-Hand Family Restaurant; sightseeing; Landis Valley Village Museum, Lancaster and One Liberty Mall and Observation Deck, Philadelphia. Insurance available. Deposit: per person $150 by April 30. Final payment per person, June 4. Price: $451 double; and $561 single.

Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 10-12 — Atlantic City and Cape May. Enjoy two nights at Resorts Casino; Bonus Package: $30 slot, $10 food credit, two $20 meal credits and show.

Day 2: Guided tour of the 1879 Emen Physick Estate, trolley tour and lunch at Alethea’s Restaurant Cape May. Insurance available.

Deposit: per person $100 by June 18, and final payment July 23. Price: $337 double and $441 single. Only: 22 seats available.

Thursday, Oct. 18  — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pomona, NY. Enjoy a full day of entertainment, food, fun, music and dancing. Welcome reception, lunch entree choice that day, and sandwich on the way home. $25 deposit upon reservation and balance $68 Sept. 5.

Thursday, Nov. 1 — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Newsies. Featuring a pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. $25 deposit upon reservation and balance Oct. 1. Price $104.

Related posts:

  1. Fairfield County Children’s Choir seeks singers
  2. Beardsley Zoo holds Commissary Grand Opening and Cook Off
  3. CT’s Beardsley Zoo hosts Canada Lynx kittens gender reveal
  4. World record striper angler speaks Nov. 21

Tags:

Previous Post Snow schedule–City hall open at 9:30 a.m. Next Post Wrestling: Shelton Gaels lose on road to Xavier
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress