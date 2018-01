2018 has already brought a blessing to one Shelton family.

Nico Anthony Mastronardi of Shelton was the first baby born at Bridgeport Hospital in 2018. He is the second child of Lisa and Michael Mastronardi, joining two-year-old big brother, Luca.

Nico was born 7 pounds, 4 ounces when he arrived at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was delivered by obstetrician/gynecologist Marina Torbey, MD.