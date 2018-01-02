Sheehan nips Shelton

Shelton Herald

By Shelton Herald on January 2, 2018

The Shelton High boys basketball team dropped a 64-62 decision to visiting Sheehan High on Tuesday.

Brian Berritto scored 27 points for the Gaels (1-4).

Jack McDonnell scored 27 points for the Titans (2-3).

Sheehan        13 22 22   7 — 64

Shelton         17 12 21 12 — 62

Sheehan

Austin Lee 4 3-4 12, Evan Mansfield 2 0-0 4, Caden Cloutier 1 0-0 2, Mickey Deming 1 0-0 2, Jack McDonnell 11 1-3 27, Garrett Molampy 7 0-0 17. Totals: 26 4-7 64

Shelton

Brian Berritto 10 3-4 27, Kyle Davis 4 1-1 10, Matt Hunyadi 1 0-0 2, Kevin Belden 0 0-0 0, Peri Basimakopoulos 1 0-0 2, Will Ciccone 1 1-1 3, Brian Belade 6 2-2 18. Totals: 23 7-7 62

3-point goals: Sheehan (Lee 1, McDonnell 4, Molampy 3); Shelton (Berritto 4, Davis 1 Belade 4)

