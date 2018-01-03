Driver in serious condition, road closed after crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious head-on crash between a van and a school bus that has closed Route 34 in Monroe between Route 111 and Stevenson Dam.

Monroe Police Capt. Keith White told the Monroe Courier that the driver of one of the vehicles involved has “potentially life-threatening injuries” and has been taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment. Firefighters needed to extricate the van driver, said White. The Monroe Police Department accident reconstruction team is on scene, and White said “the road will remain closed for an extended period of time.”

White said the van was traveling toward the dam just before noon, while the bus traveling toward Route 111 at the time of the collision.

With the roadway closed, the detour is south on Route 111 to Route 110 back towards Shelton.