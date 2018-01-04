Snow schedule–City hall open at 9:30 a.m.

Today, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 , Shelton City Hall will be opening at 9:30 a.m. and the Shelton Community Center will be opening at 12 noon .

Central and School Offices will be closed. Opening of schools on Jan. 5 will be determined before 6 A.M. on Friday morning. According to the district’s website , Shelton Public schools are closed due to blizzard and wind conditions associated with the off shore weather system.. Opening of schools on Jan. 5 will be determined before 6 A.M. on Friday morning.

Stop and Shop, located at 898 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, is still open under its normal hours of operation and closes at 12 a.m.

Walgreens, located at 700 Bridgeport Avenue is open today, Jan. 4 and tomorrow, Jan. 5, until 12 a.m.

Plumb Library, Huntington Branch Library and the Shelton Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 . Also, on Thursday, Jan. 4, parking will be permitted on the even numbered side of the street.