Wrestling: Shelton Gaels lose on road to Xavier

The Shelton High wrestling team lost to Xavier High, 55-18, in Middletown on Wednesday.

Garrett Zipperstein won by fall in 2:40 at 106 pounds for the Gaels (4-4).

Steven Reyes pinned in 50 seconds at 113 pounds.

Ray Weiner won by fall in 2:54 at 195 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Sean Rago lost an 11-9 roll-around match to Josh Ward.

220- Cullen (X) FFT; 285- Salami (X) pin DeLoatch 2:18; 106- Zipperstein (S) pin Isenberg 2:40; 113- Reyes (S) pin Cemino 0:50; 120- Santarseiro (X) FFT; 126- Moynihan (X) maj Cordes 10-2; 132- Ward (X) dec Rago 11-9; 138- Lunt (X) tech Mengold 20-5; 145- Imme (X) dec Monaco 4-0; 152- Tischio (X) pin Saranich 1:50; 160- Ruiz (X) maj Stanske 11-2; 170- Devino (X) pin Rosa 1:51; 182- Sousa (X) inf def Scanlon 11-3; 195- Weiner (S) pin Malloy 2:54