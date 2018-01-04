Shelton’s Matt Rice to play lacrosse for Pace University

Matt Rice from Shelton High has signed a letter-of-intent to play lacrosse at Pace University.

“Matt Rice is one of the hardest working players I have had in my twenty-plus year coaching tenure,” Gael lacrosse coach Matt Read said.

“He has the best stick skills and field awareness of any player I have had at the high school and college level. Matt has played every position when needed for our program, without a hiccup.

“He has a passion for the game of lacrosse and continues to work upon improving his stick skills, knowledge, and conditioning essential to the game of lacrosse.

“Matt is one of our captains this season and is a great team player.”

Coach Tom Mariano’s Pace University team went 12-4 overall and 9-2 in the Northeast-10 Conference.

Josh Kreitler, a 2014 Shelton High graduate, scored 38 goals to lead the Setters to their first NCAA Division II postseason appearance.

“I believe it will be a great fit for Matt to attend and play for Pace, while obtaining an education in business,” Read said.

“Matt will add to Pace’s program, its great fit. Matt’s determination to excel and his dedication to his team will allow him to flourish in the upper echelon of DII college lacrosse.”

As a junior, Rice scored 11 goals with six assists. He came away with 42 ground balls and had 38 takeaways.

Rice had 39 ground balls with four goals and two assists as a sophomore.

He also lettered as a freshman when he earned a starting berth for the last five regular season games and in the postseason.

The son of Robert and Sheryl Rice, Matt plays Club Lacrosse for coach Brian Wolchok’s New Jersey Lacrosse Club.

A volunteer with the Shelton Youth Lacrosse program working with developing players, Rice has also served meals and stocked shelves at the Spooner House shelter following SHS LAX food drives.

He is a delegate with the Shelton High School Sportsmanship Committee.