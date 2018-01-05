Little League baseball, softball registration dates

Registration for Shelton Little League’s 2018 baseball and softball season will take place Saturday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blanchette Sporting Goods located at 425 Bridgeport Ave.
Registration fee varies between leagues and family discounts are available. ($190-$200 per player including mandatory fundraiser).
New registrants must provide an original-raised seal birth certificate and three proofs of residence, such as valid parental driver’s license, tax bill, utility bills, motor vehicle registration, etc.
Additional acceptable forms of residency proof as well as age cutoff date information can be found at www.eteamz.com/sheltonlittleleague.
Baseball programs are co-ed for children ages 5 to 12, and softball programs are for girls ages 7 to 12.
Children are placed in the appropriate league based on where they live.
Parents also can register their children online.
Information about online registration and which league to sign up in can be found at www.eteamz.com/sheltonlittleleague.
For additional questions, please email [email protected].