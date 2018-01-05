Obituary: Donald Palmer, 80, of Shelton

Donald Palmer, age 80, husband to Carolyn Bartolotta Palmer and resident of Shelton, passed away Jan. 3, 2018.

He was born Nov. 26, 1937 in Derby, son of the late Harry & May Mantell Palmer.

He worked as a truck driver for Danbury Printing and Litho Co until retirement. Donald served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the construction of The Berlin Wall. He played basketball for the U.S. Army Headquarters Command basketball team and The Berlin Bears, as well as for the local teams for Collins Grill, Marvin’s Shoes and Travelers.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Palmer McDermott & husband David of Ansonia, 2 sons, Donald Palmer Jr. & wife Laura of Ansonia and Christopher Palmer & wife Kim Brown of Barkhamsted, CT., as well as his 5 grandchildren, Sean & Riley McDermott of Ansonia, Patrick & Brendan Palmer of Ansonia and Joseph Palmer of Barkhamsted, CT. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Palmer Green of Wallingford and nephews, Gary and Glenn Green.

Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Burial with military honors rendered will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Cancer Center at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, CT.