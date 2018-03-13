Shelton Herald

Crystal needs a home

By HAN Network on March 13, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats. She would be best in a home as the only pet or may be fine with an older, quiet, small dog.

She loves attention, and would be great company for someone alone. She will need some time to adjust, but soon after she’ll probably follow you at times. She would be best in a home with someone around at least part time. She had a tough life until she was rescued.

For an application or more information, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

