Binge and Repeat: Gather together when watching One Day at a Time

After several weeks of dramas and dystopian series, a family friendly sitcom was beckoning for my attention.

One Day at a Time follows the life of a Cuban family living in Los Angeles. Penelope Alvarez is a veteran, nurse and single mom living with her mother, Lydia, and two kids. In addition to juggling her job and home life, Penelope is trying to treat her depression and dive back into the dating pool. The feisty and spunky grandmother Lydia, provides plenty of laughs as she encourages her grandchildren to participate in Cuban customs and tells grandiose stories about her past. Penelope’s daughter, Elena, is an activist, constantly protesting and joining marches in support of feminism, the environment and LGBT rights. Her brother, Alex, is the baby of the family and hams it up as Lydia’s favorite grandchild.

To round out this list of amusing characters, the Alvarez family has adopted their at-times, clueless landlord and neighbor, Schneider, into their family.

Rita Moreno steals the spotlight as Lydia, whether the character is giving Elena fashion advice or flirting with Penelope’s dates. She creates a heartwarming character that makes you wish she was your grandmother. And Moreno’s role is never boring, this grandma spends her time dancing or at the opera instead of darning socks. Justina Machado plays Penelope with grace and gives a stunning performance in the scenes that revolve around Penelope’s anxiety and depression.

Throughout the series, the viewer watches the family go through the ups and downs of life while addressing issues related to immigration, mental health, feminism, gun control and sexual orientation without feeling like an after-school special. While the series explores these issues, the series is still able to generate laughs without mocking any of the topics. One Day at a Time is certainly a show the whole family can watch together.

Netflix’s One Day at a Time has 26 half-hour episodes. The show is rated TV-PG and is certainly a fun show parents can enjoy with their children. Fans of One Day at a Time will also enjoy Fuller House, a spin-off of the 90’s sitcom Full House.