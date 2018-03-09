Arrest made in commercial burglaries

Shelton Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a string of commercial burglaries.

On Tuesday, March 6 the Shelton police Department responded to Bahner Lawn and Forest located on Bridgeport Avenue for a report of a night time burglary. According to a statement from Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police, officers discovered that someone had broke into the store and stole several pieces of lawn care equipment. Upon watching the video surveillance, a red Chevrolet pickup truck was be seen pulling in front of the store and a male got out and burglarized the store.

Bango said this same red Chevrolet pickup truck has been involved in several commercial burglaries in Shelton that took place in late 2017 through this month.

On Thursday, March 8 a red Chevrolet pickup broke down on Huntington Street. Detectives arrived on scene and discovered that it was the same truck involved in the rash of commercial burglaries.

The driver of the truck was identified as Michael Macy, 43, of Shelton who was already a suspect in Shelton and surrounding town’s commercial burglaries.

Bango said Macy was wearing a distinct hooded jacket that was seen on surveillance videos of past open burglaries. While on scene it was discovered that Macy’s truck was unregistered and uninsured.

Macy was arrested and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to insure a motor vehicle. An arrest warrant was then applied and granted for Macy and he was charged with third degree burglary, fourth degree larceny and third degree criminal mischief. Macy was held on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Derby Superior court on Friday, March 9.

Additional arrests are expected in the near future.