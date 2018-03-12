Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on March 12, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire ·

On March 5 at 4:34 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

 

On March 5 at 5:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #24 Woodfield Drive for a public service, lockout. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 5 at 6:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Plumb Library at #62 Wooster Street for an animal rescue. A feline had become trapped in a storm drain. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 6 at 2:22 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #740 River Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On March 6 at 2:36 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 6 at 3:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #170 Mohegan Road for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:17 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard;

power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Buddington Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 7 at 7:41 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, power lines arcing or on fire, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of 20 Nicholdale Road. A utility truck responded.

 

On March 7 at 7:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard;

power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #8 Dogwood

Drive. A utility truck responded.

 

On March 7 at 7:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Winthrop Woods Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:04 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights at #187 Meadow Street to assist EMS. Fire units were cancelled shortly thereafter.

 

On March 7 at 8:05 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #101 Shelton Avenue. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:08 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #582 Howe Avenue. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:46 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Nichols Avenue and Cardinal Drive. A utility truck responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:16 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #344 River Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:21 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Totem Trail. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:22 p.m. Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a house fire on Mulberry lane. There was no house fire found. A live power line down in the road and burning caused the call. Two engines and a tower truck responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:30 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #63 Isinglass Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:31 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #64 Waverly Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:32 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #130 east Village Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:33 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Canfield Drive and Nichols Avenue. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:34 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #1 Meghan Lane. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:39 p.m. the department responded to assist EMS at #255 Huntington Street. An engine responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:42 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #28 Roaring Brook Lane for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One person was treated by EMS for possible CO poisoning after a unvented propane heater was used in the home. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:42 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #11 Inwood Court. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:46 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #4 Soundcrest Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:49 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #97 Shelton Avenue. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:51 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #26 Mulberry Lane. A unit responded.

On 03/07/18 at 8:51 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #43 Short Street. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:54 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #175 Booth Hill Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:54 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #47 Great Oak Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:55 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of 382 Soundview Avenue. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 8:59 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Surrey Drive and Windsor Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:07 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #112 Winibig Trail. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:08 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #E24 Broc Terrace. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:10 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #35 Laurel Heights Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:10 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #816 Booth Hill Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:24 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Orchard Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:47 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #12 Vista Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 9:48 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power

lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #15 Doe Place. A unit

responded.

 

On March 7 at 9:57 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #6 Oriole Court. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:02 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires behind the firehouse on White Street. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:09 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #5 Coram Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:11 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #55 Village Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:36 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Tuckahoe Drive and Park Avenue. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:37 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #505 Huntington Street. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:38 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #85 Bronson Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:41 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Perch Road and Beardsley Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 10:53 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to #46 Tuckahoe Drive to assist EMS. Units were cancelled.

 

On March 7 at 11:47 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires Plaskon Drive Extension and Ivy Lane. A unit responded.

 

On March 7 at 11:49 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Spruce Hill road and Fairlane Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 8 at 00:24 am the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On March 8 at 00:52 am the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #354 Green Rock for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 8 at 1:16 am Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #292 Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 1:45 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #54 Thompson Street. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 1:47 a.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #84 Mohegan Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 1:48 a.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Sawmill City Road and Pearmain Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 8 at 2:41 a.m. the the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Capitol Drive and Booth Hill Road. A unit responded.

 

On March 8 at 2:43 a.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #8 Capitol Drive. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 3:46 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a carbon monoxide detector sounding at #4Crystal Lane. A unit responded.

 

On March 8 at 4:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #264 Thompson Street. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 6:33 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #2 Rodia Ridge Road. A utility truck responded.

 

On March 8 at 7:00 a.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on sawmill City Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 7:23 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #107 Oak Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 7:47 am the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #26 Meghan

Lane. A utility truck responded.

 

On March 8 at 8:12 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #15 Buttercup Lane. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 9:28 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded #48 Chamberlain Drive for an electrical fire outside the house. An electrical panel/meter/wires short circuited causing the fire. Damage was confined to the area of the panel. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On March 8 at 10:36 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #485 Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 11:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires at #96 Chamberlain Drive. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 11:38 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #9 Laurel Glen Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 8 at 1:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at #30 Controls Drive. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On 03/08/18 at 4:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Judson Street and Mill Street. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 3:52 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires at #15 Doe Place. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 4:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Autumn Ridge Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 4:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Evergreen Court. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 5:22 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #42 Mustang Drive. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 5:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #65 Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine responded.

 

On March 8 at 5:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #90 Bronson Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 8 at 8:27 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Henry Drive. An engine

responded.

 

On March 9 at 12:40 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hewitt Hospital at #45 Maltby Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine responded.

 

On March 10 at 2:29 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #107 Oak Avenue to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 10 at 6:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound at exit 12 . An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On March 11 at 11:47 am the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at #149 Hillside Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On March 11 at 3:04 p.m. the responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #68 Chamberlain Drive. A unit responded.

 

On March 11 at 6:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #22 Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A ladder truck responded.

 

On March 12 at 12:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle

accident on Huntington Street near Trap Falls Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Related posts:

  1. Disturbed sleeper shoots landscapers with pellets
  2. Fire log
  3. Man charged with attempted murder for throwing victim off bridge
  4. Arrest log
Previous Post Thrift store sale benefits Kennedy Center programs Next Post SHS announces Students and Employee of the Month
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress