On March 5 at 4:34 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On March 5 at 5:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #24 Woodfield Drive for a public service, lockout. A rescue truck responded.

On March 5 at 6:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Plumb Library at #62 Wooster Street for an animal rescue. A feline had become trapped in a storm drain. A rescue truck responded.

On March 6 at 2:22 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #740 River Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On March 6 at 2:36 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A rescue truck responded.

On March 6 at 3:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #170 Mohegan Road for an illegal open burn. An engine responded.

On March 7 at 8:17 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard;

power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Buddington Road. An engine responded.

On March 7 at 7:41 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, power lines arcing or on fire, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of 20 Nicholdale Road. A utility truck responded.

On March 7 at 7:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard;

power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #8 Dogwood

Drive. A utility truck responded.

On March 7 at 7:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Winthrop Woods Road. An engine responded.

On March 7 at 8:04 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Sinsabaugh Heights at #187 Meadow Street to assist EMS. Fire units were cancelled shortly thereafter.

On March 7 at 8:05 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #101 Shelton Avenue. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:08 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #582 Howe Avenue. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:46 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Nichols Avenue and Cardinal Drive. A utility truck responded.

On March 7 at 8:16 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #344 River Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:21 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Totem Trail. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:22 p.m. Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a house fire on Mulberry lane. There was no house fire found. A live power line down in the road and burning caused the call. Two engines and a tower truck responded.

On March 7 at 8:30 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #63 Isinglass Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:31 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #64 Waverly Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:32 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #130 east Village Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:33 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Canfield Drive and Nichols Avenue. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:34 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #1 Meghan Lane. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:39 p.m. the department responded to assist EMS at #255 Huntington Street. An engine responded.

On March 7 at 8:42 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #28 Roaring Brook Lane for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One person was treated by EMS for possible CO poisoning after a unvented propane heater was used in the home. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On March 7 at 8:42 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #11 Inwood Court. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:46 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #4 Soundcrest Drive. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:49 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #97 Shelton Avenue. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:51 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #26 Mulberry Lane. A unit responded.

On 03/07/18 at 8:51 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #43 Short Street. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:54 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #175 Booth Hill Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:54 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #47 Great Oak Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:55 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of 382 Soundview Avenue. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 8:59 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Surrey Drive and Windsor Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 9:07 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #112 Winibig Trail. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 9:08 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #E24 Broc Terrace. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 9:10 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #35 Laurel Heights Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 9:10 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #816 Booth Hill Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 9:24 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Orchard Drive. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 9:47 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #12 Vista Drive. A unit responded.

On March 7 9:48 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power

lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #15 Doe Place. A unit

responded.

On March 7 at 9:57 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #6 Oriole Court. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:02 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires behind the firehouse on White Street. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:09 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #5 Coram Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:11 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #55 Village Drive. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:36 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Tuckahoe Drive and Park Avenue. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:37 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #505 Huntington Street. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:38 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #85 Bronson Drive. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:41 p.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Perch Road and Beardsley Road. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 10:53 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to #46 Tuckahoe Drive to assist EMS. Units were cancelled.

On March 7 at 11:47 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires Plaskon Drive Extension and Ivy Lane. A unit responded.

On March 7 at 11:49 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Spruce Hill road and Fairlane Drive. A unit responded.

On March 8 at 00:24 am the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On March 8 at 00:52 am the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #354 Green Rock for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. A rescue truck responded.

On March 8 at 1:16 am Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #292 Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 1:45 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #54 Thompson Street. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 1:47 a.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #84 Mohegan Road. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 1:48 a.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Sawmill City Road and Pearmain Road. A unit responded.

On March 8 at 2:41 a.m. the the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Capitol Drive and Booth Hill Road. A unit responded.

On March 8 at 2:43 a.m. the department responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #8 Capitol Drive. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 3:46 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a carbon monoxide detector sounding at #4Crystal Lane. A unit responded.

On March 8 at 4:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #264 Thompson Street. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 6:33 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #2 Rodia Ridge Road. A utility truck responded.

On March 8 at 7:00 a.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on sawmill City Road. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 7:23 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #107 Oak Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 7:47 am the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #26 Meghan

Lane. A utility truck responded.

On March 8 at 8:12 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #15 Buttercup Lane. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 9:28 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded #48 Chamberlain Drive for an electrical fire outside the house. An electrical panel/meter/wires short circuited causing the fire. Damage was confined to the area of the panel. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On March 8 at 10:36 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #485 Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 11:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires at #96 Chamberlain Drive. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 11:38 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #9 Laurel Glen Drive. A unit responded.

On March 8 at 1:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at #30 Controls Drive. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On 03/08/18 at 4:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Judson Street and Mill Street. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 3:52 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires at #15 Doe Place. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 4:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Autumn Ridge Road. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 4:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #7 Evergreen Court. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 5:22 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #42 Mustang Drive. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 5:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #65 Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine responded.

On March 8 at 5:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #90 Bronson Drive. A unit responded.

On March 8 at 8:27 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Henry Drive. An engine

responded.

On March 9 at 12:40 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hewitt Hospital at #45 Maltby Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. An engine responded.

On March 10 at 2:29 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #107 Oak Avenue to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

On March 10 at 6:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound at exit 12 . An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On March 11 at 11:47 am the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at #149 Hillside Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On March 11 at 3:04 p.m. the responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of #68 Chamberlain Drive. A unit responded.

On March 11 at 6:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #22 Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. A ladder truck responded.

On March 12 at 12:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle

accident on Huntington Street near Trap Falls Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.