SHS announces Students and Employee of the Month

Dr. Beth A. Smith, Headmaster, has announced the January 2018 Students of the Month at Shelton High School. These students were nominated by staff members and have demonstrated one or more of the following criteria: improvement in subject area; improvement in behavior; set a good, positive example in class; willing to help others; completes homework and class work with quality; goes above and beyond in the classroom; involvement in school activities; exhibits leadership qualities; is kind and friendly to classmates; follows the Gael Guidelines. The following students were presented with a certificate by the administration: Scott Aldridge, Periklis Basimakopoulos, Alyssa Bretan, Elizabeth Casinelli, Michael Davis, Rachel Drost, Raven Evon, Deanna Fava, David Ferrara, Jake Ferrigno, Benjamin Fulton, Maya Gzyms, Mackenzie Joyce, Louise Kim, Samuel Kocurek, Jillian Komornik, Nicole Kopec, Alexandra Lee, Matthew Mojica, Natalia Muniz, Clarissa Pierre, Elizabeth Porto, Kayla Resto, Shakira Reyes Adames, Katelyn Russell, Emily Sandin, Amanda Sousa, Anthony Steele, Matthew Sullivan, Devan Wildman, Jessica Wurms, Fan Zhang. Mr. LaPaglia, social studies teacher, was recognized as the January 2018 Employee of the Month. Employees who receive this award demonstrate initiative, produce high quality work, have a positive attitude, set a good example for others, exhibit leadership qualities and work as a team member. Mr. LaPaglia was acknowledged for his efforts in working with students on the DECA Fashion Show and Adaptations.