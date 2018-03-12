Arrest log

Bryan Goulart, 22, of Stratford was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and following too closely on March 11. Goulart’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Kenneth O’Brien, 56, of Shelton was arrested and charged with failure to respond to an infraction on March 11. O’Brien’s bod was set at $200 and is scheduled to appear in court March 22.

Jamie Nerd, 28, of Cheshire was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace, illegal operation of a motor vehicle and failure to carry an operator license on March 10. Nerd’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Michael Macy, 43, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree criminal mischief, fourth degree larceny, operating an unregistered vehicle and third degree burglary on March 8. Macy’s bond was set at $50,500 and he appeared in court on March 9.

Lianne Catherine Deaguila, 31, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on March 8. Deaguila’s bond was set at $500 and she appeared in court the same day as her arrest.

Setoria Gallaway, 22, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and reckless driving on March 7. Gallaway’s bond was set at $1,000 and and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

Gregory Louis Bomba, 45, of Newtown was arrested and charged with second degree arson, second degree reckless endangerment, second degree conspiracy to commit arson, conspiracy to commit second degree reckless endangerment, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief on March 5. Bomba’s bond was set at $250,000 and appeared in court the same day as his arrest.