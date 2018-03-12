New Connecticut fishing regulations went into effect Friday, requiring some anglers to purchase a trout and salmon stamp, and extending the Mill River Wild Trout Management Area and making the Mill River Trout Management Area catch-and-release all year.

Fees from the trout and salmon stamp will go to the Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation (DEEP) to support fishing activities.

The trout and salmon stamp is required for any angler 16 years of age and older fishing in a Trout Management Area (TMA), Wild Trout Management Area (WTMA), Trout Park, or Atlantic Salmon Broodstock Area, or keeping trout, kokanee salmon or broodstock Atlantic salmon anywhere in Connecticut (some exceptions for waters not stocked by DEEP that are stocked by another entity). The fees for the trout and salmon stamp are $5 for resident anglers who are 18 and older, $3 for Connecticut residents ages 16 or 17, and $5 for nonresident anglers age 16 and older.

The trout and salmon stamp is available for purchase on the Online Sportsmen Licensing System.

The Mill River Wild Trout Management Area in Fairfield and Easton is extended downstream along Congress Street in Fairfield to the Merritt Parkway. The Mill River TMA in Fairfield is now catch-and-release year-round.

A small portion of the West Branch Farmington River in the Riverton area, from the intersection of Hogback Road and Route 20 in Hartland downstream to the gas pipeline crossing approximately four-tenths of a mile downstream of the confluence with the Still River in Barkhamsted, will now be closed to all fishing from April 1 to 6 a.m. on the second Saturday in April.

There were changes to the fishing season on three bodies of water. Alexander Lake is open to fishing year-round. Baldwins Pond and Green Falls Reservoir are open to fishing from 6 a.m. opening day through the last day of February.

There is now a limit of six channel catfish and white catfish in aggregate per day, except in Beaver Park Lagoon, Birge Pond, Bunnell’s Pond, Center Springs Park Pond, Freshwater Pond, Keeney Park Pond, Lake Wintergreen, Lakewood Lake, Mirror Lake, Pickett’s Pond, Rowan’s Pond, Mohegan Park Pond, and Stanley Quarter Pond, where the creel limit is three catfish per day.

There is now a creel limit of five common carp per day, with no more than one fish greater than 30 inches in length, except in Trophy Carp Waters. Batterson Park Pond, Connecticut River (including the portions of tributaries open year-round), Squantz Pond, and West Thompson Reservoir are designated as Trophy Carp Waters, with a one-carp-per-day creel limit and a 26-inch maximum length for common carp.

Tenkara fishing, a traditional Japanese method of fly fishing without a reel, is now allowed in fly-fishing areas.

The period when broodstock salmon gear restriction applies to all species in broodstock areas is now from Sept. 1 to March 31, inclusive.

Pasture Pond at the Quinebaug Valley State Trout Hatchery, Plainfield, is now a designated Trout Park with a two-trout-per-day creel limit.