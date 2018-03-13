More than 100 Connecticut libraries are proud to participate in the Connecticut Library Association’s Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program. To celebrate National Library Week during April, the Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program invites you to visit all of the participating Connecticut public libraries. Each library has its own architecture, vibe and collection to explore and browse. The program is open to adults and children, and the hope is that it encourages residents to explore the amazing diversity of our public libraries.

To participate, visit your local participating library to pick up your Passport. They will stamp it and give you a token gift to get you started. Then, take your Passport along as you visit other participating libraries. At each visit, you must show your library card, and then the library will stamp your passport and give you another small gift.

If you visit at least five participating libraries and return your passport to a participating library by May 7, then you will be entered into one statewide drawing for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card for adults (18 and up) and a $100 Visa gift card for children (under 18). This is a state-wide contest where four winners will be selected: one adult and one child from a random drawing from all who visited at least five libraries, and one adult and one child from a random drawing from all who visited the most libraries.

For more details and a full list of participating libraries, ask your local librarian.