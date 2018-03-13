Shelton Herald

Christ Church Tashua to hold Easter egg hunt, breakfast and craft event

By Julie Miller on March 13, 2018

Christ Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., in Trumbull, is holding a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 24, at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

Along with the Easter Egg Hunt, there will be breakfast, and a craft. Appropriate for children in grades 5 and under. $5 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Call 203-268-5566 or email [email protected] with your family name, number attending, ages of children and your phone number or email address.

Consider bringing a non-perishable item for the Trumbull Food Pantry.

Don’t forget your Easter basket.

