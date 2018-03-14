Soccer: Courtney Litts to attend Wesleyan University

Shelton High’s Courtney Litts will play women’s soccer for the Wesleyan University Cardinals.

A top-flight goalkeeper, Litts will be joining a Wesleyan program that finished the past season with a 6-8-1 record in the Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Coach Eva Meredith’s club returns all but one player.

Litts earned berths on the Southern Connecticut Conference All Housatonic Division team, as well as the SCC All-Academic team.

A team manager on the wrestling team and sophomore and junior class vice president, Litts is a member of the World Language Italian Honor Society, the SHS Honor Roll, the National Honor Society, the CT State Science Fair, the Italian Club, the Student Council, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership, the Quill & Scroll Honor Society, the Drama Club and is Editor-in-Chief of the Gael Magazine.

An SHS Student of the Month, Litts is a CIAC Class Act Sportsmanship Chair and the CT Stockholm Junior Water Prize winner.

Litts helped Shelton to a 13-2-1 season by posting nine shutouts.

“Courtney was a three-year letterman here in our program and captained our program, along with Allison Panek, during our 2017 season,” said Shelton head coach Marvin Miller. “ We took a large graduation hit in 2016 and there were many who felt that 2017 would be a rebuilding year for us.

“Courtney told me the night of our 2016 banquet that there would be no thought of her senior year being a rebuilding year, and that we would be stronger and better in 2017. She was absolutely right. She, Allison and the rest of our seniors led us to a better finish overall in 2017.

“We lost in the very last seconds of overtime to Daniel Hand in the SCC finals and played well in the Class LL tournament, losing another heartbreaker to Darien in the second round. We finished 13-5-2 overall, winning the SCC Oronoque Division and went through a season that was so close to being magical. We never lost a game by more than one goal.

“Courtney was a huge part of this. She came, as always, to be the best version of herself possible and she expected that from her teammates. Always a great role model who led by example, she also became a much better vocal leader in her senior year. She always kept her focus on our objectives and made great decisions all year as a result. She didn’t wither in the face of challenge and was always a great teammate to those around her.

“Her 47 varsity appearances leads our program history for goalkeepers. She leaves our program third in minutes played as a keeper. Her 135 saves puts her fifth in program history and her 28 goals allowed put her second in fewest goals allowed in program history. Her 13 shutouts rank third in program history. So, she proved herself both an inspirational leader and an extremely strong contributor to our success over the last three years.

“In the end, Courtney just doesn’t know anything other than to give the best of herself to anything she commits to. She is a superior student and our 2017 Scholar Athlete in our program. She has several accolades for her grade and volunteer work in school as well. Wesleyan will be a better program in soccer and a better school when she arrives on campus. I am honored to have helped her a bit along the way.”

Litts improved her keeper skills with the Olympic Development Program, as a Region I Development Camp participant and by playing for the Farmington Sports Arena Football Club and the Connecticut Football Club.

She earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award for having 100-plus hours as a volunteer.