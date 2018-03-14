Film: Screenings, documentaries and more

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

The National Theatre of London’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, March 18, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $15 -$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The National Theatre of London’s Julius Caesar, March 27, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $15 – $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Survivor’s Guide to Prison, March 29, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The documentary follows two men who spend decades in jail for murders they didn’t commit. Tickets $10-$15. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

Così Fan Tutte, March 31, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets ($15 – $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Grease, April 11, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live, Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Julius Caesar, May 3. Macbeth, May 17. Tickets $10 – $25. Info: quickcenter.com.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.