Education board to determine graduation date in April

With every snow day the district has, the potential date for Shelton High School’s graduation and the final day of class for all Shelton public schools gets pushed back further.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet said the Board of Education traditionally waits until its April board meeting to set the date for the Shelton High School graduation, and the district’s last day of school.

“We have some time, and that’s the way it’s always been,” said Clouet. “We know that people get anxious, but the truth is that we haven’t had the March meeting yet and we like to wait until April to make sure that we don’t have any more snow days.”

The day after the district closed schools for the fifth time in the 2017-18 school year on Tuesday, March 13, Dr. Clouet said the school year will be same same length as it is every other year.

“We will have 181 days of school, that’s for certain, and typically the graduation is held on the 180th day.”

According to Clouet, the board is currently considering the third week of June as a possible date for graduation, but it is not official at this time.

“We have to take it day by day and always consider student safety,” said Clouet.