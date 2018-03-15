Shelton Herald

Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic Academy captures Diocesan title

By Shelton Herald on March 15, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Lead, Youth Sports ·

Team members (front row) are: Thomas Perrotta, Drew Kopchick, Connor Fahey, Michael Spadaccino and Julian Rodriguez; (second row) Matthew Loiz, Adam Chaves, Nick Coppola, Joe Bouchard, Jackson Aube and Jeremy Benton; (third row) coaches John Fahey, Dave Kopchick and Mike Spadaccino. Missing from photo is Colin Scali.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy junior varsity fifth and sixth grade boys basketball team was crowned the School Division champions for the Diocese of Bridgeport on Wednesday, March 14, at the Sheehan Center in Bridgeport.

Holy Trinity defeated St. Thomas Aquinas from Fairfield, 37-28, in the finals after winning preliminary games versus Our Lady of Fatima from Wilton and St. Joseph from Danbury.

The locals also finished as undefeated champions of the St. Anne Basketball League in Bridgeport, capping the season with a win over St. Anne Academy in Bridgeport.

They also won the All Saints Christmas Classic in in Norwalk.

Next up for the boys will be the New England Regional CYO Tournament to be held in early April in Waterbury.

Related posts:

  1. Little League: Prospect tops Shelton National to win Districts
  2. FCCABU baseball umpire training dates
  3. Softball: Shelton National wins Section title
  4. Little League: Shelton march ends in state semis

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post China’s award-winning acrobats somersault into Ridgefield Next Post Fourth grader wins state gymnastics championship
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress