Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic Academy captures Diocesan title

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy junior varsity fifth and sixth grade boys basketball team was crowned the School Division champions for the Diocese of Bridgeport on Wednesday, March 14, at the Sheehan Center in Bridgeport.

Holy Trinity defeated St. Thomas Aquinas from Fairfield, 37-28, in the finals after winning preliminary games versus Our Lady of Fatima from Wilton and St. Joseph from Danbury.

The locals also finished as undefeated champions of the St. Anne Basketball League in Bridgeport, capping the season with a win over St. Anne Academy in Bridgeport.

They also won the All Saints Christmas Classic in in Norwalk.

Next up for the boys will be the New England Regional CYO Tournament to be held in early April in Waterbury.