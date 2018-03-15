Fourth grader wins state gymnastics championship

Will Yearsley, a fourth grader at Elizabeth Shelton School, competed in the Connecticut State Men’s Gymnastics Competition held at Suffield Gymnastics Academy in Suffield, Connecticut on Saturday, March 10. He competed on six competitive events, floor exercise, vault, pommel horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar, and still rings. He took third place on vault, second place on high bar and first place on the parallel bars, still rings and with a perfect score of 11.4 on the pommel horse. Will’s combined score on all six events earned him, for the third time, the title of All Around Connecticut State Champion, winning by only two tenths of a point. Will, along with four other gymnasts in his level and age group, will represent the State of Connecticut at the Regional Championships in April. Will trains at New Era Gymnastics in Hamden where he is coached by Alex Flores, Chris Caso and Ethan Heidgerd.