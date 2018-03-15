Lauren Pawlowski, Will Ciccone earn top SCC honors

The Shelton High School Athletic Department and The Southern Connecticut Conference has announced that Lauren Pawlowski and Will Ciccone are the Winter 2017-18 Shelton High School Blanchette’s Sporting Goods SCC Scholar Athletes.

Lauren Pawlowski

Ranked sixth in her class of 325 with a weighted grade point average of 4.5, Pawlowski captained this winter’s track team and will captain the squad this spring. She earned a berth on the SCC indoor and outdoor track teams and is SCC All Academic. Pawlowski is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, the SHS Honor Roll, the National Honor Society and is a National Merit Commended Scholar.

An AP Scholar with Honor, Pawlowski is a Science Fair winner, a member of the Valley United Way Youth Leadership program, a Race for Chase Kid’s Triathlon volunteer, a Run For Warriors volunteer and a Commodore Hull Race volunteer.

“As a captain, Lauren both leads by example, and she always seems to know what to say to get her team going,” said girls indoor track coach Michael Barone. “As a competitor, she scores points for us in the pole vault, an event that requires a lot of skill and poise, and Lauren puts in extra work at practice to help us on the track in our varsity relays. We’ve been lucky to have her in this program.”

Will Ciccone

A boys basketball and baseball captain, Ciccone has a weighted grade point average of 3.9. He was named All-SCC in baseball last spring and earned a spot on the SCC All-Academic team. He is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, the SHS Honor Roll and the National Honor Society.

Ciccone has volunteered at basketball summer camp and with the Shelton National Little League.

“Not only is Will an excellent student, but he has a tremendous work ethic and motor,” said SHS boys basketball coach Brian Gardiner. “He works as hard as he possibly can at anything that he does, and has shown a lot of dedication to the team, even while injured last season. Finally, he is a great person — always willing to help others or get involved. He treats everyone with respect.”

The SCC Scholar Athlete of the Month program is sponsored by Blanchette’s Sporting Goods and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.

For more information, please contact the Shelton Athletic Department.